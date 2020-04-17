Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Quietly’ Deliver Meals to the Sick

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have turned their backs on royal life, but that doesn't mean they have ditched serving their community, especially during these trying times. This week, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle quietly continued their legacy of doing good, volunteering with the Los Angeles based non-profit Project Angel Food.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients," Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food, told TODAY in a statement. "And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”

Project Angel Food is an organization that provides free meals for people too sick to shop and cook for themselves. Founded by Marianne Williamson in 1989, the organization cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year.

In details provided to TODAY, the duchess knew about Project Angel Food because she used to live in Los Angeles. When she and Harry wanted to be of service on Easter, her mom, Doria, suggested Project Angel Food may need some assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They visited 6 people on Sunday in Burbank and Glendale and they visited 14 more on Wednesday in West Hollywood," a rep from the organization confirmed in a statement. "They delivered a week's worth of medically-tailored meals to each client along with several weeks' worth of nonperishable items in case of an emergency. All of the meals are tailored to their particular nutritional needs."

"Because most of our drivers deliver meals to 50 to 60 clients a day, Meghan and Harry wanted to help lighten their load and help with the deliveries," the statement continued. "They were moved by the gratitude for Project Angel Food that they heard as they delivered the meals."

Earlier this week, it was announced that the couple have arranged for $112,000 in profits from the BBC broadcast of their May 2018 wedding to be donated to Feeding Britain, an organization that works to eliminate hunger in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the royal couple told TODAY they were “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.” Their donation will help Feeding Britain — which has expanded its food banks to feed even more hungry families during the COVID-19 outbreak — to sustain their programs until schools reopen in the U.K.

