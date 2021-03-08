Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Prince Harry Wedding

Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about a painful moment with Kate Middleton.

During Oprah's highly anticipated CBS sit-down with Meghan and Prince Harry on Sunday, Meghan spoke about her relationship with Kate, sharing details about how Kate made her cry days before she wed Harry in May 2018.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining--yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," the Duchess of Sussex said. "And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever – what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and what-not."

Meghan Markle is feeling liberated following her and Prince Harry's decision to step back from the royal family. In the latest teaser clip released by “CBS This Morning” from her and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed why now is the right time for her to speak for herself. "As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk. To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself," she said.

Meghan said she doesn't want to "be disparaging to anyone" and acknowledged that the week leading up to the wedding had been "really hard." She also explained that Kate sent an apology gift, although Meghan didn't receive it until months later.

"She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Meghan continued. "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it. What was shocking was – what was that, six, seven months after our wedding?"

Meghan Markle is speaking out against a new report that a bullying complaint was allegedly made against her during her time as a working royal. A spokesperson for the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, shared a strong statement regarding The Times of London report, in which two unnamed senior members of her former Kensington Palace staff had claimed they were bullied by Meghan.

She told Oprah that Kate is a "good person" and that the British press seemed to want to find a hero and villain in the situation.

"I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan said. "And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."