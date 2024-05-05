Take a look inside a 5-bedroom mega-suite given to an A-lister for the Met Gala

The Met Gala is often called the biggest night in fashion, and many of the A-listers who attend are given a luxurious suite that matches the moment.

Access Hollywood was given an exclusive look at a five-bedroom suite at The Mark Hotel in New York's Upper East Side that will be given to one of the A-list celebs who will strut down the Met Gala's red carpet on Monday night.

In a video tour led by digital creator Eric Sedeño, also known as @Ricotaquito on TikTok, the 5,000-square-foot suite is shown to come with a large living room, dining room, office, as well as five bedrooms, including a primary suite with an outside terrace.

On its website, The Mark Hotel also states its five-bedroom terrace suite has a total of 5.5 bathrooms, along with an eat-in kitchen and foyer.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The exact cost for a celeb's stay in the suite has not been released, but the cost for a one night stay on Aug. 1, 2024 in the mega-suite will cost you $45,000 plus taxes and fees.

A 450-square-foot king bedroom will cost around $1,295 for the same night at the hotel.

The room also comes with complimentary Wi-Fi and rides on a pedicab or Mercedes-Benz E-bike.

Originally built in 1927, The Mark Hotel bills itself as "New York's Most Boldly Lavish Hotel" and is styled with a combination of French and modern American luxury.

The building is just about two blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, where celebrities and influential figures will show their style for the annual event intended to mark the opening of the famed museum's Costume Institute's exhibition.

This year's theme is "Garden of Time" to coincide with the institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, so expect to see "an explosion of florals and nature-inspired designs on the red carpet," according to E! News.

The event will be hosted by Anna Wintour and co-chaired by Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

The Met Gala always delivers iconic moments—from a cockroach crashing the red carpet to Lady Gaga’s show stopping outfit changes, every year something is bound to happen!