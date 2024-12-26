Michael Bolton shares rare family picture after brain tumor diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Bolton is wrapping up his year with the ultimate present: his family.

Nearly a year after sharing he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer shared a glimpse into his holiday celebrations.

"Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy,” the dad of three (and grandpa of six!) captioned a cozy picture of his family on the couch in front of the Christmas tree. “May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish. Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!"

Emphasis on health. After all, the 71-year-old previously shared he had experienced “some very unexpected challenges” at the end of 2023, which led to the discovery of a brain tumor.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 5. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

From there, his sole focus was on recovery.

“I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring," the Grammy winner continued. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," Bolton added. "Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

And he kept his promise. Two months later, he returned to social media with more positive news.

“I am healing well and doing better every day," he told his 281K followers March 31. "I’ve been enjoying the company of my daughters and grandkids during this time at home, and practicing on my putting green whenever it’s not raining! Thank you all so much for all the kind messages and I hope to see you very soon!! MB ...with lots of time, love and tenderness."