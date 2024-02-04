Michael Bublé was "Feeling Good" during a press conference for the NHL All-Star Game draft on Thursday.

The 48-year-old five-time Grammy Award winner seemingly joked he had microdosed on mushrooms before hitting the ice during the All-Star Game mock draft in Toronto on Thursday.

"My buddy told me this is just a microdose of mushrooms and he was lying," Bublé told reporters as he sat next to actor Will Arnett on Thursday. "I thought I was in ‘Blades of Glory’ for most of the time that I was out there."

"And then I realized, ‘Holy s---, I am at the NHL All-Star Game," Bublé joked.

Bublé was referencing the classic 2007 comedy movie "Blades of Glory," which starred Arnett, Will Ferrell and Jon Heder.

After Bublé's apparent confession, Arnett took the opportunity to jokingly take a swing at him.

"It just occurs to be that through all the incredible songs that you've done over the years and all the hearts of women that you've won over around the world, with all that talk about fantasy hockey you lost them all in one sentence," Arnett said.

"The mushroom talk cost me all of my contracts, too," Bublé joked before Arnett asked reporters if they wanted to ask Bublé more questions "on the mushrooms," topic.

The lighthearted moment unfolded during the NHL All-Star weekend, where stars like Bublé, Arnett, and Justin Bieber served as celebrity draft captains for the exhibition games.

Ultimately, Bublé later clarified his mushroom trip was just a joke after replying to a fan who inquired about the mushrooms.

"20 years and people still don't get my humor. I just keep rolling. Lol," Bublé replied on Instagram.