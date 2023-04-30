Michelle Obama Sings Backup for Bruce Springsteen at Concert in Spain

Bruce Springsteen might have a new member of his E Street Band — Michelle Obama.

The former first lady joined the rock icon onstage during his concert April 28 in Barcelona, Spain. She sang the background vocals and jammed on a tambourine alongside Springsteen during his performance of "Glory Days."

The "Becoming" author performed in a purple ensemble with a black blazer overtop. She was all smiles and sang passionately into the mic alongside actor Kate Capshaw and band member Patti Scialfa.

Alfonso Gomis Duyos, @todoestoexiste on Twitter, shared the sweet moment on social media and captioned the video, "Wow there! @MichelleObama giving it everything" in Spanish.

Michelle Obama and her husband, Barack Obama, were in Barcelona with Steven Spielberg, who is married to Capshaw, for the Springsteen concert. According to Reuters, the group visited some of the city's famous sites, including the Sagrada Família basilica and the Picasso museum, before the show Friday.

Springsteen, Spielberg and Barack Obama also had dinner together at the Amar restaurant April 27, according to Reuters.

Springsteen and Barack Obama are longtime friends. The singer performed at rallies for the then-presidential candidate during his 2008 campaign. Barack Obama also awarded Springsteen the nation's highest honor for civilians, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2016.

In 2021, the two teamed up to record a podcast together called "Renegades: Born in the USA," in which they discussed the origins of their friendship, race in the U.S. and fatherhood.

Friday's concert comes as Springsteen kicked off his international tour, following a concert in Newark, New Jersey, April 14, which wrapped his U.S. concert series. Springsteen and the E Street Band play next April 30 in Barcelona before heading to Dublin, Ireland.

“Glory Days” is one of the hits from Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” album, released in 1984. The song was one of seven singles from the album to break the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1985.

Michelle Obama wasn’t the only one to add flair to “Glory Days” in April. Kelly Clarkson and Charles Esten gave the song a country twang when they performed it together during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show April 10.

