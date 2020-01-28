Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Single Again, Divorce Finalized

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce

Actor Liam Hemsworth and actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on Feb. 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single.

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor.

The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married.

Entertainment News

hearing loss 6 hours ago

Huey Lewis Pushes Past Hearing Pain to Keep Making Music

Kobe Bryant 8 hours ago

Watch Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Emotionally Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and the “Hunger Games” actor spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Cyrus said in one of a series of tweets. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miley CyrusLiam Hemsworth
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us