Miley Cyrus shares rare message about ‘starting over'

Miley Cyrus is looking forward to the new year.

In a rare message, the 32-year-old looked back on 2024 and reassured her fans that a new era is coming.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. “This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.”

Noting that the process of letting go and embracing the new year can be “heartbreaking,” the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer admitted she is ready for all the changes.

“In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew,” she continued. “At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer added, “Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley.”

Cyrus' year has been filled with highs. In February, the "Hannah Montana" alum won two Grammy awards for her hit single “Flowers” in the Best Pop Solo performance category and Record of the Year. Six months later, she got emotional after becoming the youngest person ever to receive the Disney Legend Award

And through it all, the “See You Again” singer and her boyfriend Maxx Morando — who went public with their relationship in 2021 — have kept their romance going strong.

In fact, Cyrus recently opened up about why they’re a good fit.

"He’s very similar to me," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Nov. 20. "We just don’t take life too seriously."

The country singer took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of when Miley Cyrus used to be young on Instagram.