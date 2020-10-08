Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling's latest project: She's a mom times two.

"The Office" star announced she quietly welcomed her second child during a virtual appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. Kaling said she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of her second book, "Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes)." In the collection of personal essays, the 41-year-old opened about motherhood and the possibility of expanding her family once more.

While reflecting on her relationship with a baby nurse she hired by the name of Rose, Kaling wrote, "Rose helped me with everything. The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her... All these fears were the worst I've ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn't even her job.

"I told her I don't know if I'll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it."

Kaling was able to keep her pregnancy under the radar largely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She and her daughter, Katherine "Kit" Kaling, have been social distancing in her Los Angeles home, where she and the tot enjoy outfit-of-the-day photoshoots (spoiler alert: the chicest!) and binge-watching Netflix.

Mindy Kaling's Most Candid Quotes on Motherhood

However, back in early August, paparazzi spotted the actress sporting what can now be confirmed was a baby bump. For the quick outing to a children's boutique in Hollywood, the producer wore black leggings and a pullover, in addition to her mask.

Little is known of the details surrounding Kaling's pregnancy, but she's always remained extremely private when it comes to her daughter.

In the two years since Kit's birth, the new mom has only shared photos of her back or hands, but never her face.

"It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing," Kaling previously told Glamour of this decision.

Additionally, Kaling has never disclosed the identity of Kit's biological father. There is a special someone in the mother-daughter duo's life, though.

In 2019 she revealed that her former boyfriend and "The Office" co-star B.J. Novak is the 2-year-old's daughter godfather.

"The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her," Kaling explained at the time.

Kaling broached the subject of single parenting in her new book, and despite some pitfalls, the A-lister is clear about the silver linings.

"Sometimes it's the most liberating and lucky feeling in the world," she wrote in part. "Sometimes I am just so grateful to be an independent woman doing what I want, when I want, that I could cry with gratitude."