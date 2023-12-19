Originally appeared on E! Online

Miranda Cosgrove actually does cuss a little—but she doesn't drink much.

"I've never been drunk in my entire life," the "iCarly" alum confessed on a recent episode of the Good Guys podcast. "I truly don't have a good reason. I've never even been buzzed. I've sipped things before but, like, two sips."

Cosgrove admitted to her former onscreen stepbrother Josh Peck that she's never smoked weed, either, but has tried cannabis before.

"I had an edible, like, an edible brownie," she revealed. "And I fell asleep for 17 hours. I woke up super rested."

When Peck asked if she experienced peer pressure growing up in Hollywood, she explained why she never fell down that path.

"I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends," Cosgrove explained. "I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever."

However, she clarified, "I'm still planning on it at some point… even though I'm 30."

While the "Drake & Josh" actress didn't succumb to peer pressure as a teen, she did face other hurdles coming of age in the spotlight.

"For sure there was pressure," Cosgrove said on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast in September. "Even when you're not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there's a lot of pressure to try to figure so many things out."

That's especially true when it comes to criticism that she sees online, as she noted, "When I was younger, I would go through and kind of ignore all the nice comments and look for the one mean one."

But fortunately, the fame didn't affect her as much as it could have.

"I feel like when I was younger, I didn't think about it as much as I do now," Cosgrove added. "Looking back, I think, 'That seems like it would've been really hard.' But when I was doing it, I wasn't really thinking about it as much. I was more just kind of living my life."