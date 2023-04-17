Jessie James Decker Slams United for Forcing Pregnant Sister to Clean Kids' Mess on Flight

It's no use crying over spilled popcorn.

But a few kernels on the floor of an airplane caused a social media debate about parenting and entitlement after Syndney Raw Bass, the wife of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass and sister to country superstar Jessie James Decker, was made to pick up popcorn spilled by her 2-year-old daughter while on a recent United Airlines flight.

In a since-expired Instagram story, Decker said her sister was "humiliated" while traveling along with her and Anthony Bass' two daughters, ages 2 and 5.

"My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop," Decker wrote.

She continued, "My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

Anthony Bass also posted about the incident in a Twitter post Sunday.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

The incident and their posts sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing that United should be responsible for cleaning it up while others coming to the airline's defense, saying the Syd Bass should clean up after her children.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made?” one person responded on Twitter. “As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them.”

“The cleaning crew they hire!” Bass replied.

"I see a cleaning crew enter the plane every time I get off of one. You don’t think other people spill things? Or you think everyone cleans up after themselves when they do?" another person wrote.

Some baseball fans used the incident to dish digs at the 35-year-old relief pitcher, who has played for seven teams during his 12-year career, and struggled early this season with a 7.11 ERA over 6 1/3 innings pitched. Shortly after his rant, the term "7.11 ERA" was trending on Twitter.

"So throwing garbage runs in the family?" one person tweeted.

So throwing garbage runs in the family? pic.twitter.com/4VaMyVuUTF — Mike Schuster (@mcs212) April 17, 2023

Decker also clarified on her Instagram Story that United Airlines was the one to give her nieces the popcorn. The flight attendant, according to Syd Bass, said it had to be picked up because it was a safety hazard.

"You guys, this whole time I'm thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn," Decker wrote. "If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?"

United Airlines responded to Bass' Twitter post and the pitcher later confirmed in a tweet that the airline is "taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally."

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023

He and Syd Bass announced last month that they are expecting a third child, a baby boy, due this summer.