Monopoly maker asks Bostonians to suggest locations for new game

Monopoly is dipping into the community chest for its new Boston edition, seeking public input as it designs a new board game featuring the city's landmarks.

The game will be released in November, and 90 years after Monopoly's debut.

“Boston is such a unique community with a rich history. We aim to ensure that Monopoly: Boston Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Boston locals and tourists love about this charming city, from the iconic Fenway Park to historic Boston landmarks,” wrote John Marano, a representative of Top Trumps, the company responsible for bringing city-specific versions of the game to the U.S., in a statement.

"We would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and places that make this city unique,” he added.

Courtesy of Elysia Rodriguez Mr. Monopoly stands in front of the Massachusetts State House.

Local residents and fans can submit suggestions of Boston locations to include on the board to boston@toptrumps.com.