‘My Little Pony: A New Generation' Saddles Up to the Message of Unity, and Friendship

What would a My Little Pony world look like without magic? In “My Little Pony: A New Generation” we meet some new ponies who are ramping up their message of hope, unity and friendship. Just don’t expect to see Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Apple Jack or any of the familiar faces from previous stories. This is a brand new cast and a new version of Equestria.

Cr: © 2021 Hasbro, Inc.

In this Netflix film, we meet Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens), an aptly named Earth Pony who wants to bring magic back to Equestria. Hardcore pony fans and new fans alike will be able to enjoy this film as it expands on the pony universe.

That means we get to meet more Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi and see what their world without magic looks like. In this story, the ponies are no longer friends. They live as separate species. But when Sunny meets Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn) she realizes they aren’t that different after all and sets out to find the other ponies and bring magic back to Equestria.

“One of my favorite messages of the movie is the inclusion aspect of it,” Hudgen tells NBC. “We meet these characters and they’ve never met the other breeds. They’ve been told the other breeds are dangerous and will zap your mind. And Sunny doesn’t believe in that.”

Cr: © 2021 Hasbro, Inc.

Sunny and Izzy travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of mishaps and mysteries, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic. They might also just prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix.