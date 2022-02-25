NAACP Image Awards 2022: What to Expect and How to Watch

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards will be televised on BET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on BET or stream the award ceremony from the NAACP Image Awards' YouTube channel or NAACPImageAwards.net.

Anthony Anderson, a seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner, will host the show with Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, Zendaya and more stars presenting awards. Hip-hop and soul signer Mary J. Blige is set to perform.

The NAACP Image Awards are presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and highlight outstanding work in film, television, music, podcasts and social media.

The award show also gives honorary awards with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to receive the NAACP President’s Award this year. This award is presented in recognition of special achievements and distinguished public service. Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman's Award. Previous recipients of the Chairman's Award have included Tyler Perry, then-Sen. Barack Obama and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of The Year Nominees

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Motion Picture Categories:

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"King Richard"

"Respect"

"The Harder They Fall"

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Jonathan Majors, "The Harder They Fall"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Will Smith, "King Richard"



Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Halle Berry, "Bruised"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Tessa Thompson, "Passing"

Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Delroy Lindo, "The Harder They Fall"

Idris Elba, "The Harder They Fall"

LaKeith Stanfield, "The Harder They Fall"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Audra McDonald, "Respect"

Danielle Deadwyler, "The Harder They Fall"

Dominique Fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Regina King, "The Harder They Fall"

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

"American Skin"

"Bruised"

"CODA"

"Test Pattern"

"The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"

Outstanding International Motion Picture

"7 Prisoners"

"African America"

"Eyimofe (This is My Desire)"

"Flee"

"The Gravedigger's Wife"

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Danny Boyd, Jr., "Bruised"

Jalon Christian, "A Journal For Jordan"

Lonnie Chavis, "The Water Man"

Sheila Atim, "Bruised"

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

"Coming 2 America"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"King Richard"

"Respect"

"The Harder They Fall"

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

"Encanto"

"Luca"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

"Sing 2"

"Vivo"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, "Spirit Untamed"

Awkwafina, "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Vivo"

Eric André, "Sing 2"

Letitia Wright, "Sing 2"

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

"Aurinko in Adagio"

"Blackout"

"The Ice Cream Stop"

"These Final Hours"

"When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)"

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

"Blush"

"Robin Robin"

"She Dreams at Sunrise"

"Twenty Something"

"Us Again"

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, "Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Jamila Wignot, "Ailey"

Jeymes Samuel, "The Harder They Fall"

Liesl Tommy, "Respect"

Rebecca Hall, "Passing"

Television and Streaming Categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

"black-ish"

"Harlem"

"Insecure"

"Run the World"

"The Upshaws"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, "The Neighborhood"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Elisha 'EJ' Williams, "The Wonder Years"

Jay Ellis, "Insecure"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Loretta Devine, "Family Reunion"

Regina Hall, "Black Monday"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

Deon Cole, "black-ish"

Kenan Thompson - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson, "Insecure"

Laurence Fishburne, "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, "Insecure"

Jenifer Lewis, "black-ish"

Marsai Martin, "black-ish"

Natasha Rothwell, "Insecure"

Wanda Sykes, "The Upshaws"

Outstanding Drama Series

"9-1-1"

"All American"

"Godfather of Harlem"

"Pose"

"Queen Sugar"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Damson Idris, "Snowfall"

Forest Whitaker, "Godfather of Harlem"

Kofi Siriboe, "Queen Sugar"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, "Queen Sugar"

Octavia Spencer, "Truth Be Told"

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

Rutina Wesley, "Queen Sugar"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, "The Chi"

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, "Power Book II: Ghost"

Daniel Ezra, "All American"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Godfather of Harlem"

Joe Morton, "Our Kind of People"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, "SEE"

Bianca Lawson, "Queen Sugar"

Chandra Wilson, "Grey's Anatomy"

Mary J. Blige, "Power Book II: Ghost "

Susan Kelechi Watson, "This is Us"

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"Colin in Black & White"

"Genius: Aretha"

"Love Life"

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

"The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, "Solos"

Jaden Michael, "Colin in Black & White"

Kevin Har, "True Story"

Wesley Snipes, "True Story"

William Jackson Harper, "Love Life"

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, "Clickbait"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Danielle Brooks, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

Jodie Turner-Smith, "Anne Boleyn"

Taraji P. Henson, "Annie Live!"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, "Genius: Aretha"

Keith David, "Black As Night"

Tituss Burgess, "Annie Live!"

Will Catlett, "True Story"

William Jackson Harper, "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, "Maid"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus

Pauletta Washington, "Genius: Aretha"

Regina Hall, "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Sheila Atim, "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

"Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre"

"NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt"

"Soul of A Nation"

"The Reidout"

"Unsung"

Outstanding Talk Series

"Desus & Mero"

"Hart to Heart"

"Red Table Talk"

"Tamron Hall"

"The Real"

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

"Celebrity Family Feud"

"Iyanla: Fix My Life"

"Sweet Life: Los Angeles"

"The Voice"

"Wild 'n Out"

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"BET Awards 2021"

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

"Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Outstanding Children’s Program

"Ada Twist, Scientist"

"Family Reunion"

"Karma's World"

"Raven’s Home"

"Waffles + Mochi"

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah "Lay Lay" High, "That Girl Lay Lay"

Celina Smith, "Annie Live!"

Elisha 'EJ' Williams, "The Wonder Years"

Eris Baker, "This Is Us"

Miles Brown, "black-ish"

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, "The Reidout"

Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, "Desus & Mero"

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, "The Real"

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, "Red Table Talk"

LeBron James, "The Shop: Uninterrupted"

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos"

Amber Ruffin, "The Amber Ruffin Show"

Cedric The Entertainer, "73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards"

Iyanla Vanzant, "Iyanla: Fix My Life"

Trevor Noah, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani "La La" Anthony, "The Chi"

Christina Elmore, "Insecure"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Saturday Night Live"

Erika Alexander, "Run the World "

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Animated Series

"Big Mouth"

"Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz"

"Super Sema"

"We The People"

"Yasuke"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, "Malika: The Lion Queen"

Billy Porter, "Fairfax"

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, "Karma's World"

Cree Summer, "Rugrats"

Keke Palmer, "Big Mouth"

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

"Between the Scenes - The Daily Show"

"Dark Humor"

"Della Mae"

"The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator"

"Two Sides: Unfaithful"

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

"Life By The Horns"

"Memory Builds The Monument"

"Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films"

"Through Our Eyes: Shelter"

"Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day"

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, "Colin in Black & White"

Cierra Glaude, "Queen Sugar"

Deborah Riley Draper, "The Legacy of Black Wall Street"

Halcyon Person, "Karma's World"

Quyen Tran, "Maid"

Recording Categories:

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

"Anthems & Glory" - Todd Dulaney

"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans

"Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A." - Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

"Overcomer" - Tamela Mann

"Power" - Jason McGee & The Choir

Outstanding International Song

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber

"Peru" - Fireboy DML

"Somebody's Son" - Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy

"Touch It" - KiDi

"Understand" - Omah Lay

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Outstanding Album

"An Evening with Silk Sonic" - Silk Sonic

"Back of My Mind" - H.E.R.

"Certified Lover Boy" - Drake

"Heaux Tales" - Jazmine Sullivan

"When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time" - Givēon

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

"Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell

"Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Mark Isham and Craig Harris

"Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray

"The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture)" - Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans

"Help Me" - Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

"Overcome 2021" - Kirk Franklin

"Time for Reparations" - Sounds of Blackness

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

"Forever…Jaz" - Jazmin Ghent

"Love Languages" - Nathan Mitchell

"Somewhere Different" - Brandee Younger

"Sounds from the Ancestors" - Kenny Garrett

"The Magic of Now" - Orrin Evans

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

"Dear Love" - Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

"Generations" - The Baylor Project

"Ledisi Sings Nina" - Ledisi

"Let There Be Love" - Freda Payne

"SALSWING!" - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe

"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"My Life" - J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar"

Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia On My Mind"

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me"

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated (Remix)"

Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto - "Go Crazy (Remix)"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye"

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

"Attica"

"Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"

"My Name Is Pauli Murray"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Tina"

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

"1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything"

"American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free"

"Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali"

"High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America"

"Insecure Documentary"

Writing Categories:

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black - "Ted Lasso" - "Do the Right-est Thing"

Issa Rae - "Insecure" -"Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"

Leann Bowen - "Ted Lasso" - "Lavender"

Maya Erskine - "Pen15" - "Blue in Green"

Temi Wilkey - "Sex Education" - "Episode #3.6"

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire - "Evil" - "C Is For Cop"

Davita Scarlett - "The Good Fight" - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…"

Malcolm Spellman - "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - "New World Order"

Nkechi Okoro Carroll - "All American" - "Homecoming"

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - "Pose" - "Series Finale"

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams - "Salt-N-Pepa"

Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa - "Madres"

Monique N. Matthew - "A Holiday In Harlem"

Sameer Gardezi - "Hot Mess Holiday"

Sherman Payne - "Black As Night"

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - "Zola"

Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin - "The Harder They Fall"

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Virgil Williams - "A Journal for Jordan"

Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele - "Candyman"

Directing Categories:

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - "South Side" - "Tornado"

Melina Matsoukas - "Insecure" - "Reunited, Okay?!"

Neema Barnette - "Harlem" - "Once Upon A Time in Harlem"

Prentice Penny - "Insecure" - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"

Tiffany Johnson - "Black Monday" - "Eight!"

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway - "Genius: Aretha" - "Respect"

Barry Jenkins - "The Underground Railroad" - "Indiana Winter"

Carl Seaton - "Snowfall" - "Fight or Flight"

Carl Seaton - "Godfather of Harlem" - "The Bonanno Split"

Hanelle Culpepper - "True Story" - "Like Cain Did Abel"

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood - "Hot Mess Holiday"

Kenny Leon - "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

Mario Van Peebles - "Salt-N-Pepa"

Maritte Lee Go - "Black As Night"

Veronica Rodriguez - "Let's Get Merried"

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - "A Journal for Jordan"

Jeymes Samuel - "The Harder They Fall"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "tick tick...BOOM!"

Reinaldo Marcus Green - "King Richard"

Shaka King - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines - "The One and Only Dick Gregory"

Dawn Porter - "Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer "

Sam Pollard - "MLK/FBI"

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren - "Black and Missing"

Spike Lee - "NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ "

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

"Harlem Shuffle" - Colson Whitehead

"Libertie" - Kaitlyn Greenidge

"Long Division" - Kiese Laymon

"The Man Who Lived Underground" - Richard Wright

"The Perishing" - Natashia Deón

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

"Dance Theatre of Harlem" - Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel

"Just As I Am" - Cicely Tyson

"My Remarkable Journey" - Katherine Johnson

"Renegades: Born in the USA" - Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

"Just As I Am" - Cicely Tyson

"My Remarkable Journey" - Katherine Johnson

"Other Black Girl: A Novel" - Zakiya Dalila Harris

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" - Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

"Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts" - Rebecca Hal

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

"Just As I Am" - Cicely Tyson

"Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement" - Tarana Burke

"Unprotected: A Memoir" - Billy Porter

"Until I Am Free" - Keisha Blain

"Will" - Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

"Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America" - Keith Wyche

"Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" - Tabitha Brown

"Permission to Dream" - Chris Gardner

"Teaching Black History to White People" - Leonard N. Moore

"The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations" - Robert Livingston

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

"Perfect Black" - Crystal Wilkinson

"Playlist for the Apocalypse" - Rita Dove

"Such Color: New and Selected Poems" - Tracy K. Smith

"The Wild Fox of Yemen" - Threa Almontaser

"What Water Knows: Poems" - Jacqueline Jones LaMon

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

"Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy" - Misty Copeland

"Change Sings" - Amanda Gorman, Loren Long

"Stacey’s Extraordinary Words" - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

"Time for Bed, Old House" - Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford

"When Langston Dances" - Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

"Ace of Spades" - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

"Happily Ever Afters" - Elise Bryant

"The Cost of Knowing" - Brittney Morris

"When You Look Like Us" - Pamela N. Harris

"Wings of Ebony" - J. Elle

Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

"#SundayCivics"

"After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones"

"Blindspot: Tulsa Burning"

"Into America"

"Un(re)solved"

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

"Checking In with Michelle Williams"

"The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema"

"The SonRise Project Podcast"

"Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley"

"Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton"

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

"Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show"

"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"

"Professional Troublemaker"

"Questlove Supreme"

"Super Soul Podcast"

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

"Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe"

"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"

"Questlove Supreme"

"Reasonably Shady"

"The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key"

Social Media Personality of The Year Nominees

@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones GIbson

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines

@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice - Terrell Grice