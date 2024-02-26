Natalee Holloway's brother details gut-wrenching days after her murder

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nearly 20 years later, Natalee Holloway's brother still has a crystal-clear memory of the harrowing days following her 2005 disappearance.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's new documentary "Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot," Matthew Holloway recounts searching for her body in Aruba in the wake of her murder at the hands of Joran van der Sloot.

"I remember my dad jumping down into a landfill and just physically ripping open trash bags," he details in the somber preview. "Moving large appliances, picking up stuff with his bare hands, and just searching for Natalee's body. Dad was in that 100 percent and seeing that was really powerful."

However, Natalee's body was never found.

"I had a gut feeling that, just as a parent, you have that feeling that she's not here anymore," her father, Dave Holloway, remembers in archival footage. "But on the other hand, I had to convince everybody else that I had the wrong feelings. That maybe we would find her alive. But I had a sinking feeling that things aren't right."

"Pathological" will examine Sloot's lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying that led to him brutally murdering Holloway and, in 2010, a 21-year-old Peruvian named Stephany Flores several years later in 2010.

In addition to the first-hand account of his sister's death, the true crime doc will feature, according to Peacock, "rare interviews with victims' family members, eyewitnesses and experts on the criminal mind."

The doc comes just months after Sloot was sentenced in October to 20 years in prison for extorting Holloway's mom Beth Holloway after promising information about her death and the whereabouts of her remains in exchange for $250,000. He later confessed to killing the 18-year-old, though the statute of limitations in Aruba is only 12 years.

Before being extradited to the U.S. to face the new charges, the now-36-year-old was serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for Flores' murder.

"Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot" debuts Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Peacock.