An NBC spokesperson said the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globes due to ongoing controversy surrounding Hollywood Foreign Press Association reforms.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In February, the HFPA was criticized for lacking diversity. At the time, the group had 87 members who are journalists, but none are Black, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Shaun Harper, who was hired as a diversity strategist advisor by the HFPA in March, said in a resignation letter that he was initially optimistic when he joined the organization, but he felt compelled to step down after learning about the group's “deep systemic and reputational challenges."

“I no longer have confidence in our ability to collaboratively deliver the transformational change that the industry and people in it whom I deeply respect are demanding of you," said Harper, who is a professor of racial, gender and LGBTQ issues at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

“My serious, unwavering commitment to the racial and gender equity issues on which I work every day make it impossible for me to continue serving in a consulting capacity with the HFPA," he continued.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.