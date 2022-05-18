Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For 2011 Amy Winehouse Corpse Decoration

Actor Neil Patrick Harris apologized for a serving platter he had made to look like the corpse on Amy Winehouse in 2011 after images of the decoration resurfaced on social media.

Harris told Entertainment Weekly that his decision to include a platter that looked like Winehouse’s corpse was “regrettable.”

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris said in the statement. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

NBC News has reached out to Harris for comment.

