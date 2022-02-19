Dave Chappelle

Netflix Announces Four New Specials Hosted and Produced by Dave Chappelle

The streaming giant has faced intense criticism over the firebrand stand-up's latest special

Dave Chappelle will produce and host a series of four specials featuring stand-up comics he has handpicked, Netflix announced in a news release Friday.

The announcement comes more than four months after Netflix was roiled by internal divisions and public scrutiny over Chappelle’s latest special, "The Closer."

The first comedian featured on "Chappelle's Home Team" will be Earthquake (also known as Nathaniel Martin Stroman), the streaming giant said. "Earthquake: Legendary" debuts Feb. 28.

The second special will showcase Donnell Rawlings, a comedian who appeared on Comedy Central's sketch series "Chappelle's Show" and HBO's "The Wire."

