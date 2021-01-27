Netflix Says Bridgerton Is Its Biggest Series Ever

Bridgerton was not just the talk of the ton, the talk of the 'Tok -- or the talk of us talking to ourselves alone in our homes -- turns out it was also the talk of all of Netflix.

The streamer just announced that the Shondaland hit is officially its "biggest series ever" and has been watched by 82 million households around the world within its first 28 days, surpassing Netflix's own projections of 63 million households. Netflix defines "watch" as when someone tunes in for at least the first two minutes, but 82 million people clicking on the show is still a lot of people.

Per Netflix's report, the show hit the top 10 in every country except Japan and was No. 1 in 83 countries, including the U.S. The show also sent Julia Quinn's novels back onto the New York Times best seller list, 18 years after they were first published. It also made the books very hard to get, which we can say from personal experience.

But Bridgerton's success is not all a surprise if you ask us.

Shonda Rhimes has proven herself time and time again to be an excellent producer and curator of excellent TV content and creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen clearly learned well from his longtime boss. Combine the witty romantic magic of a Shonda show with excellent music and a spicy period drama and it's hard to imagine ending up with a bad show.

If you've been on TikTok lately, you've no doubt seen the impact Bridgerton has had on the platform. A Bridgerton musical is being worked on while thousands of other fans are now sewing corsets and adopting new language and fancy tea time into their everyday lives while also making jokes about the pull out method.

The series would likely have been a hit no matter what the state of the world was, but it also probably helps that millions of people are stuck at home with not a lot else to do besides obsess over perfectly pandemic-free escapes like Bridgerton.

The series was renewed for season two last week, and we're going to need them to get working on that immediately.

Bridgerton season one is now streaming on Netflix.