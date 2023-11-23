Netflix's ‘Squid Game: The Challenge' turns dystopian drama into real-life competition — minus the death

When it was first announced, Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” faced backlash for its premise. Critics online called out the irony of creating a spinoff of the popular South Korean drama, which follows contestants who are burdened with immense debt as they risk death to participate in competitions that involve twisted and violent children’s games.

But on Wednesday, when the competition debuted its first five episodes, the show was met with initial enthusiasm online from many viewers. Some online likened it to other popular competition shows, like the long-running CBS series “Survivor.” Others started posting about how they are already rooting for or against specific players.

While critics have pointed out an irony in the way the reality show capitalizes off of a series rooted in anti-capitalist commentary, some — including viewers, competitors and the show’s creators — just see it as a form of genuine entertainment.

“I wasn’t there to just go sit in the corner and hope to win the $4 million,” said Bryton Constantin, 23, known as Player No. 432 on the show, who dropped out of his last semester of college in Clemson, South Carolina, to participate in the games. “I wanted to go have fun. I wanted to enjoy the full experience.”

The competition replicates elements of “Squid Game” as closely as possible, from its giant robot “Red Light, Green Light” doll to its winding pastel stairwells. The games themselves, filmed in the United Kingdom, also remain largely the same. The 456 players vying for the chance to win $4.56 million come from around the world, although they all speak English. They span various ages and occupations, including a scuba instructor and a retired newspaper editor.

The biggest difference is that players in the competition show don’t face death.

