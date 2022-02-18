Newly Engaged Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Recall Moment They Fell For Each Other

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are too cute for words!

The pair opened up about their Valentine's Day engagement during a Friday appearance on TODAY and talked about how they fell for each other.

Biles said that the pair quickly "clicked" after connecting on Instagram in March 2020.

"We clicked really really well in the beginning because we're athletes and we have the same busy schedules. But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship. We're with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird. We're always texting or calling each other. It's kind of gross in a way."

Owens said that he fell for Biles about a month into their relationship. He knew that their relationship was special because of the way his dog, Zeus, reacted to her.

"My dog really loved her," he said. "I could kind of see his face like whenever I would pick my bookbag up in my apartment, he would think we're leaving to go to her place, so he would sprint to the front door. And I'd be like, 'Huh, you really like her!"'

Owens said that as he and Biles spent more time together, their connection only grew stronger.

"We just kind of started hanging out more and more and you start to want to see a person … I started to want to see her more," Owens said.

Biles joked that in the end, they became so close that she "stopped leaving" and the pair moved in together.

Earlier this week, Biles revealed that she and Owens were engaged when she shared a photo of Owens popping the question to her on Instagram.

"THE EASIEST YES," she wrote. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

The Houston Texans safety commented, "Ready for forever with you ❤️."

Owens also shared the sweet pics on Instagram and captioned them, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️ ."

Biles' ring appears to be an oval-cut diamond with a delicate, pavé-set band.

