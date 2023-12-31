Nick Carter shares family vid in first post since Bobbie Jean's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Carter returned to Instagram a week after his sister Bobbie Jean Carter's shocking death to share a sweet family moment.

On Dec. 30, the Backstreet Boys singer, 43, shared a video of his and wife Lauren Kitt Carter's eldest son Odin, 7, golfing. After the child swings and hits a ball, Nick Carter tells him, "Great shot!"

Nick Carter, who also shares daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2, with Lauren Kitt Carter, captioned the post, "Cherishing these moments."

Bobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in a bathroom in her home in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 23 and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said last week. The cause of the 41-year-old's death was not released.

Bobbie Jean Carter's death marked the fourth major loss for Nick's family in 11 years. Their brother Aaron Carter died at age 34 in November 2022 after he was found unresponsive inside his bathtub. The cause of his death was later determined to be drowning and the effects of difluoroethane (compressed gas) and alprazolam (generic Xanax).

The "I Want Candy" singer was preceded in death by sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and dad Bob Carter, who passed away at 64 in 2017.

One day following Bobbie Jean Carter's death, sister Angel Carter—Aaron's twin—penned a message to her late sibling.

"You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 24. "Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

She continued, "Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."

Angel Carter called on people to "break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement."

She continued, "This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home."

Aaron' Carters team also shared a message to his family following Bobbie Jean Carter's death. "This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy," read the statement to E! News. "May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace."