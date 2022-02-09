Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Following Backlash From Her Black History Month Event With TikTok

"Do We Have A Problem?" It looks like some influencers certainly do.

"Super Bass" singer Nicki Minaj is addressing backlash that arose from her recent event with TikTok celebrating Black History Month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, TikTok and Minaj invited influencers from the app to chat over Zoom with the Grammy-winning artist as part of TikTok's Black History Month celebration, according to creators who attended. But after the event, Black TikTok stars took to social media to share their frustrations about how the event, which allegedly had a 300 person limit, was dominated by non-Black creators.

Minaj seemingly spoke out about the drama on Instagram Live on Feb. 8, as seen in a recording captured by SipPink Podcast. "I had a really great call, a really great Zoom with TikTok today. Shoutout to everybody that was on there," the artist told fans. "I hear you guys. I heard what y'all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys."

Minaj continued, "Trust me, I heard y'all loud and clear."

Popular Black creator Niccoya (@Niccoya) said in a TikTok video that the event was meant to give Black creators the opportunity to meet their idol and that those with privilege shouldn't have taken that from them.

Niccoya said, "Wouldn't you think to yourself that, 'Oh, TikTok is holding a Black History Month event with Nicki Minaj and they're inviting all of these Black creators who are so excited to go' and say, 'Hmm, maybe I should sit this one out?'"

Instead, she said non-Black creators "took over" the event by dominating the Q&A with the Queen of Rap.

TikTok advertised the hour-long event to a handful of creators, creator Dessy Joseph (@jodessy) said in a TikTok video, explaining that the company required people to RSVP and then hop onto the Zoom link at 3 p.m. PT. However, Dessy said some Black creators didn't get the link in time and weren't able to get into the event because of its capacity of 300.

Screenshots of the email invite from TikTok shared by both Niccoya and Dessy showed how the exclusive event was meant to celebrate Black creators.

The email, which E! News has not verified, said, "We are kicking off Black History Month with an exclusive virtual TikTok Creator Meet Up with the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj."

In a tweet following her videos, Niccoya wrote, "I hate the event had to go the way it did, but thank you Nicki Minaj for giving us amazing advice as black creators and supporting us on the platform."

E! News reached out to TikTok for comment but has not heard back.