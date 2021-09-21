Nicole Richie's Hair Accidentally Catches Fire as She Blows Out 40th Birthday Candles

Stop, drop and roll: Nicole Richie's 40th birthday just went up in smoke.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the TV personality and "House of Harlow" designer shared footage from the alarming moment her hair caught on fire as she blew out her birthday candles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the Instagram video, Richie's loved ones cheered as she leaned over her cake to make a wish and extinguish the flames. Suddenly, fire from the candles engulfed the ends of her curls and the birthday girl (understandably) screamed in terror. A friend is then seen reaching over to put out the fire with her hand.

Despite the fright, it seems the "Great News" actress recovered quickly from the incident, captioning her post, "Well... so far 40 is [fire emoji]."

Husband Joel Madden put it perfectly when he stole a line from Richie's "The Simple Life" co-star Paris Hilton and commented, "That's hot."

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Cutest Couple Moments

Not everyone was as calm and collected as Richie and Madden, however.

"My heart just dropped!!!!" Kelly Rowland replied to Richie's post, while Olivia Munn commented, "Holy s---."

Meanwhile, Benji Madden aptly encouraged his sister-in-law to "stay lit," writing, "Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always."

Before things went awry at her birthday bash, Richie was celebrated by her famous family on social media.

Madden penned a touching Instagram tribute, which read, "Happy Birthday Nicole. You've made love feel timeless I've forgotten how old we are."

Likewise, model Sofia Richie said she's "so lucky" to call Nicole her "big sis," writing on Instagram, "I love you beyond words."