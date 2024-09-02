Nikki Garcia attends first public event after Artem Chigvintsev arrest

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nikki Garcia is back in the public eye.

Just four days after her husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, the 40-year-old co-hosted Netflix’s live event “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” alongside Rob Riggle.

“Thank you everyone, I’m so happy to be here,” Garcia shared during the Sept. 2 event, dressed in a red pantsuit with matching vest top, smiling as she added to a fan in the crowd, “I love you, too.”

Garcia first announced she was hosting the Netflix special on Aug. 23, almost a week before her husband’s arrest, writing on Instagram at the time, “This is going to be EPIC!!”

However, just six days later, Chigvintsev — with whom Garcia tied the knot in 2022 and shares 4-year-old son Matteo—was arrested on Aug. 29 in Napa, Calif., according to booking documents viewed by E! News. He was charged with California penal code section 273.5 (a)PC, which is related to acts of violence against a spouse or other cohabitant, and was later released on $25,000 bail.

E! News reached out to reps for Chigvintsev at the time but did not hear back.

The following day, a rep for the "Total Bellas" alum shared a comment with E! News on her behalf, noting, “This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

It was that same day that additional details surrounding the incident came to light.

According to a radio dispatch call obtained by TMZ Aug. 30, Chigvintsev called 911 for medical assistance and told dispatchers that Garcia had allegedly thrown shoes at him.

"Initially came in as requesting medical," the dispatcher said in the audio recording, per TMZ, "but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at R.P. [reporting party]."

Noting there was an "active 415”— which is code for a "suspected disturbing of the peace” — in the background of the call with Chigvintsev the dispatcher went on to confirm that medical assistance was on the way, adding, "There is a child on scene."

According to the outlet, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro allegedly tried to call off the paramedics shortly after but police still arrived at the scene an hour later where Chigvintsev was shortly arrested.

"When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eye witness," Napa County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer said in a statement to E! News the day of the arrest. "Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges."

While Garcia has remained tight-lipped on where she and Artem stand following his arrest, the former WWE wrestler did not wear her wedding ring while catching a private plane out of Oakland, Calif. Aug. 31.