Noah Kahan is playing Fenway Park. Here's what he said about the Boston ‘Mecca.'

Noah Kahan may sing "I'm mean because I grew up in New England," but he has nothing but kind words for Boston's legendary Fenway Park, which he's set to play this week.

Kahan went on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Tuesday after playing two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden as part of the We'll All Be Here Forever tour. On Thursday and Friday, he'll play two more packed performances at Fenway.

Meyers, who grew up in New Hampshire, shared that he was "incredibly jealous" of Kahan's upcoming Fenway tour dates, which James Bay and Mt. Joy are supporting.

"I mean, Madison Square Garden is all well and good, but as a fellow New Englander, you're playing Fenway Park," Meyers said. "That's a cathedral, man".

"A Mecca," Kahan responded.

This isn't Kahan's first time at Fenway. Sometimes called "America's Hozier" or "Folk Malone, he had a night dedicated to him at a Red Sox–Chicago Cubs game in April where fans were given Noah Kahan bobbleheads, and he threw out the first pitch, albeit, not successfully.

"Just ask the MLB comment section how it went," he joked to Meyers on Tuesday. "They were so creatively hurtful to me."

The Vermont native who now lives in Watertown, Massachusetts, was excited to share his outfit choice for opening night.

"I think I'm going to wear Red Sox-themed overalls," Kahan said, touting them as a "good fit" for his folk pop style.

Still, the New England native couldn't resist a dig at one of its states: The overalls are "going to have all the area codes of all the New England [states], and I'm even going to include Connecticut in that."

Meyers retorted, "I mean, we don't count it either in New Hampshire."

Kahan said he's ready for a more "triumphant" performance than his last appearance at Fenway this week.