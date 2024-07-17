2024 Emmy Award nominations: Where to watch

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

Tony Hale, star of the HBO political satire comedy series "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" are hosting the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego.

The awards are celebrating their 76th anniversary with some changes to the rules for the 2024 competition, including "combining several short form categories, redefining qualifications for guest performers and expanding its recognition of behind-the-scenes professionals who help make the television magic happen," a statement read.

The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

The nominations ceremony can be watched on the Emmys website and the Television Academy’s YouTube channel, below.

The full list of this year’s nominees will be available after the announcement