Norman Lear to Receive Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just announced that Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Lear has been a pioneer in television, a political activist and philanthropist.

His career began in 1950 writing and producing programs, including “The Colgate Comedy Hour” and “The Martha Raye Show” before co-founding Tandem Productions where he took on roles as executive producer, writer and director for more than two decades.

In 1970, CBS signed with Tandem to produce “All in the Family,” which earned four Emmys for Best Comedy Series, as well as the Peabody Award in 1977. “All in the Family” was followed by a succession of other television hit shows that include “Maude,” “Sanford and Son,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.” Lear’s shows were nominated for and have won many Golden Globe Awards.

“Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation,” said HFPA President Ali Sar. “His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient.”

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Carol Burnett Award is presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET live on NBC.