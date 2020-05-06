Vogue Apologizes to Jessica Simpson for Making Her Feel ‘Body-Shamed’

Jessica Simpson responded Tuesday after Vogue published an article chronicling the "oral history" of the Met Gala that asserted her "breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet."

The singer and fashion designer said it was "nauseating" to read former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer's salacious story about her at the 2007 gala.

"She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet...and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them," Singer is quoted in the article. "And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on."

Simpson responded with an Instagram post Tuesday, writing she felt "a little like Jayne Mansfield" after reading the "inaccurate" story. She shared the infamous picture of Sophia Loren glaring at Mansfield in 1957.

"I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life," she said. "To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

Vogue later apologized to Simpson in a statement provided to TODAY.

