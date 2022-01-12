Academy Awards

Oscars Will Have a Host Again for the First Time Since 2018

The last entertainer to host the Academy Awards was ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel

Oscar Statue
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The Academy Awards are returning to tradition.

The 94th Oscars on March 27 will have a host after three years when the ceremony proceeded without a master of ceremonies, an ABC executive said Tuesday.

Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed the decision during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Variety reported.

Erwich did not specify who would get the gig. "It might be me," he joked. He said he was confident that Will Packer, the producer organizing this year's telecast, would pick the right person.

"Nomadland" took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director at the 2021 Academy Awards. See who else picked up an Oscar.

