How to Watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and Online

After a whirlwind (and especially jam-packed) awards season, Hollywood is fast approaching the grand finale. Yes, we're talking about the 2020 Oscars. Now in its 92nd year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is awarding the films that made us laugh, cry and brought Brad Pitt back into the spotlight and interestingly enough... on to Tinder. So start planning your Oscars watch party with E! News' breakdown of all the must-know details!

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Nobody! After continuing on without an emcee last year, the Academy has decided to give it another go in 2020.

When are the Oscars and what time do they start?

Mark your calendars for this Sunday, Feb. 9! Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will get the party started with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020. Then directly after at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring the red carpet straight to you with exclusive celebrity interviews and more during E! Live From the Red Carpet.

The 2020 Oscars air live starting at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

Where are the Oscars held?

The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

How do you watch the Oscars?

You'll want to tune into ABC for the telecast, but there are plenty of ways to stream it digitally. Watch ABC's live stream of the Oscars on ABC.com or the ABC app via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

Who are the Oscar nominees?

Here are the highlights: Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and 1917 each receiving 10. The Best Picture nominees are Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Parasite. Check out the complete list of nominations here!

Who is performing at the Oscars?

All five nominees for Best Original Song will take the stage this Sunday. They include Elton John ("I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman), Cynthia Erivo ("Stand Up" from Harriet), Idina Menzel ("Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2), Chrissy Metz ("I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough) and Randy Newman ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4). Billie Eilish is also performing.

Can you buy tickets to attend the Oscars?

Sorry, movie lovers! Tickets to the Oscars are reserved for nominees, presenters, film executives and other select guests. In fact, attendees still have to pay $750 to get in.



Who is presenting at the Oscars?

The star power will be burning bright thanks to appearances from Rami Malek, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Kristen Wiig, Regina King, Mindy Kaling, Timothée Chalamet, Steve Martin and so many more!

Anything else we should be on the lookout for?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Academy Award in 2018, will receive a special tribute during the ceremony. The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine individuals tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

