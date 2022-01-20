Pamela Anderson and Husband Dan Hayhurst Break Up After One Year of Marriage

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst's whirlwind romance has come to an end, according to multiple outlets.

The "Baywatch" star and the bodyguard, who tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, B.C., on Christmas Eve in 2020, have called it quits on their relationship.

Her rep confirmed the split to People.

In early 2021, a source connected to the couple told E! News, "Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before. This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island."

"They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver," the insider continued. "Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

Pamela and Dan's nuptials marked her fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony.

The model's first marriage was to musician Tommy Lee in 1995. The stars welcomed kids Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee before calling it quits in 1998. Years later, in 2006, Pamela married singer Kid Rock, but she filed for divorce months later. In 2007, Pamela tied the knot with producer Rick Salomon. However, she later requested to annul the marriage in early 2008. The duo went on to reconcile in 2013 and remarried in 2014 but after a series of splits, Pamela and Rick were granted a divorce in 2015.

In early 2020, nearly a year before saying "I do" with Dan, Pamela married "A Star Is Born" producer Jon Peters, though she announced their split 12 days later.

As for how Pamela's inner circle, including her and Tommy's sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, felt about her marriage to Dan, the source told E! News in 2021 that her boys "couldn't be happier and support their mom no matter what."

The insider also noted, "Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she's ever been with."

As Pamela embarks on a new chapter in her personal life, and ahead of Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series, take a look back at her relationship history.