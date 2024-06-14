Pat Sajak hands off ‘Wheel of Fortune' hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest in new promo

Pat Sajak is ready for Ryan Seacrest to put his spin on hosting “Wheel of Fortune.”

The pair has teamed up with Vanna White in a new promo plugging Seacrest replacing Sajak as host of the long-running game show. Seacrest will begin hosting new episodes this fall.

“Well, this is it, Ryan,” Sajak tells Seacrest in the spot as they appear on the show’s set. “What do you think?”

“Impressive, Pat,” the “American Idol” host replies.

White, who signed a contract extension last year to remain on the show through the 2025-2026 season, then chimes in to put her new co-star at ease.

“Ryan, I know the contestants are going to love you,” she says.

“I think what you’re going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home,” Sajak says.

Seacrest then says the show is “such a part of people’s lives” before Sajak explains the impact it has.

“People love this show. They come up to us every day and thank us for a half hour where they can watch with the whole family,” he says.

“You both make it look so easy,” Seacrest says.

“Well, you’re never going to find a better job, and you’re never going to find a better co-host,” Sajak says, prompting White to thank him for the compliment.

Sajak, whose tenure on “Wheel of Fortune” began in 1981, hosted his final episode June 7 after announcing in June 2023 he was retiring from the show. That same month, Seacrest was tapped as his replacement.

Seacrest has been gracious about taking the reins from Sajak, whose post-"Wheel of Fortune" plans include starring in a play in Hawaii.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!” he wrote on Instagram after Sajak's final episode aired. “Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades.

“Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

