Taylor Hawkins' death sent shockwaves through the music industry when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. Many musicians have shared their condolences and memories with the long-time Foo Fighters drummer, including Travis Barker, John Stamos, Miley Cyrus and now, Paul McCartney.

On Wednesday, March 30, the Beatles band member shared a lengthy tribute to Hawkins where he remembered his personality as "big and shiny."

His first tweet read: "Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him."

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! - on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 30, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He followed up with a series of tweets where he spoke about playing with the Foo Fighters and later inducting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

McCartney called Hawkins a "true Rock and Roll hero." The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021. During the induction ceremony, the Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney performed a rendition of the song “Get Back” by the Beatles.

All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.



God bless his family and band - Love Paul X — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 30, 2022

In 2013, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Hawkins inducted Rush into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On March 29, the Foo Fighters announced they are canceling all remaining tour dates to take time "to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together."

Hawkins' cause of death is still under investigation.