Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Posts

Pete Davidson is putting the focus on his mental health.

Since April, the "Saturday Night Live" alum has been in trauma therapy largely due to Kanye West's social media posts targeting him throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian, E! News can confirm.

The most recent? Just three days after E! News exclusively revealed Davidson and Kardashian broke up, the rapper shared a since-deleted Instagram post of a fake New York Times front page that read "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

It was the latest in a series of social media posts and comments targeting the comedian throughout his nine-month romance with West's estranged wife. The Grammy winner rapped about beating "Pete Davidson's ass" in his music, called him a "d--khead" on social media and more.

And while Kardashian and Davidson initially tried to ignore West's actions, West refused to back down, even taking aim at Kardashian (with him later acknowledging his posts "came off as harassing Kim").

In March, Davidson's friend Dave Sirus shared photos of a text exchange between West and Davidson, which showed Davidson defending Kardashian amid West's posts.

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met," Davidson wrote in part of the text. "What she does for these kids is amazing and you are so f--king lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f--k up."

West responded to the text exchange in a video message. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in a since-deleted Instagram clip. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

However, a source familiar with the situation told E! News Davidson had had enough. "He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him," the insider said, "but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore. He's no longer staying silent."

And today, Kardashian continues to stand by Davidson. Amid the death hoax, "Kim is upset," a source close to the situation told E! News. "Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally. She is not OK with this type of behavior and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this. She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post. She will always protect Pete."

