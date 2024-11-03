Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson returns to ‘SNL' in musical sketch about buying milk

The comedian was a cast member on "SNL" for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

Pete Davidson attends the Peacock's "Bupkis"
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Pete Davidson returned to "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch alongside his friend and host John Mulaney, where Davidson tried to buy milk from Mulaney at a Duane Reade in New York City's Port Authority.

Davidson, wearing a Rodney Dangerfield t-shirt, is in a Duane Reade alongside cast member Andrew Dismukes, who are about to go on a road trip.

Davidson asks to buy the store's milk, and Mulaney, as the store clerk, strongly advises him against it.

"You mean the milk that's surrounded by Twisted Iced Tea and in a fridge warmer than the rest of the store?" Mulaney asked.

"What? I need milk and I don't want to make a separate stop at a supermarket in Boston. Plus, look it says its organic," Davidson replied.

"It says organ," Dismukes said, correcting him.

Davidson shrugged off the labeling and said he would still buy the milk, setting off a musical number featuring opossums (played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim).

Entertainment News

Music & Musicians

Chappell Roan debuts new country-inspired song on ‘SNL'

Sacramento Kings

Kings' DeMar DeRozan responds to Drake saying he'd remove his Raptors banner

Davidson has largely been absent from the public spotlight in recent months, but he did show off his tattoo removal recently, according to E! Online.

The "Bupkis" star was a cast member of the long-time sketch comedy show for eight seasons and returned as host in 2023.

Before Davidson, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on "SNL," appearing with Maya Rudolph in the show's cold open.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us