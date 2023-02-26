Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Published 28 mins ago • Updated 5 mins ago Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. 19 photos 1/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 2/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 3/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 4/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Jenna Ortega attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 5/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Dai Time attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 6/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 7/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Haley Lu Richardson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 8/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Elizabeth McLaughlin attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 9/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 10/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 11/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 12/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 13/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 14/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 15/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 16/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 17/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 18/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic (L-R) Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 19/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. This article tagged under: Screen Actors GuildSAG Awards More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Food and Beer Are Both on the Menu at the Portsmouth Brewery Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII