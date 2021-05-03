Pink Reveals She ‘Rewrote' Her Will During ‘Really Scary' Coronavirus Battle

More than a year has passed since Pink and her son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19, and the singer is still reeling from the experience.

As Pink tells Heart Radio host Mark Wright, she thought her and her then-3-year-old son were going to die, because their symptoms were so dire. She explains, "This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will... You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us."

Pink adds that she took the extra step of calling her best friend to make a request in case she didn't make it, leaving behind her husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow.

"I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her,'" she recalls. "It was really, really scary and really bad."

The singer continues, "As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?"

Pink and Jameson ultimately pulled through, and she lived to write her new song, "All I Know So Far." The single is dedicated to Willow, as it's filled with the life lessons she wanted to pass down to her daughter if she hadn't survived.

The song also shares the name of Pink's upcoming documentary, which she calls the "most authentic" music documentary she's seen.

It's unclear if "Pink: All I Know So Far" will highlight her family's battle with coronavirus, but Pink has previously detailed just how frightening the illness truly is.

Last April, she talked to Ellen DeGeneres about how she and Jameson contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, when doctors were still figuring out how to treat patients. She recalled how quickly their symptoms worsened, saying, "Thats the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK are we going to the hospital?' Like what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing I've ever ever been through in my whole life."

After recovering, the artist donated $1 million to COVID relief efforts in acknowledgement of the need for testing.

"It's very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test. I would say two things to that. I would say, you should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me isn't going to help anything. It's not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can't get your hands on a test," the singer explained at the time. "You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that."