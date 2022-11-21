‘Power Rangers' Star and Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Posts Jason David Frank Tribute

Amy Jo Johnson is remembering Jason David Frank through music.

The "Power Rangers" star dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, who died at age 49. A representative for Frank confirmed his passing to multiple outlets on Nov. 20, though no official cause of death has been publicly revealed.

In an emotional 17-minute Instagram video posted Nov. 21, Johnson — who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger opposite Frank's original Green Power Ranger (and later White Ranger) — spoke with fans through tears on how she's been mourning the actor's passing. "I've been thinking about all of you guys, sending you all love," she said. "I hope anybody out there whose feeling depressed or sad or lost or like there's no other way, just know that there is and please reach out for help."

Sharing that "Jason always really liked my singing," Johnson performed a powerful ballad about standing by a friend, singing, "If you ever want to see me, you know exactly where I'll be."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Deaths 2022's Fallen Stars

Jason David Frank was born in Covina, Calif. and portrayed the green ranger and later the white ranger for the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series. He joined the legendary franchise in 1993 as Tommy Oliver.

Johnson shared, "It's really hitting home today what happened, and that he's gone." After singing two more songs, Johnson concluded by reaffirming fans that everything will be OK.

"I know how much you all meant to Jason," she said, "and it sucks, but we're all going to be OK." (Watch Amy's full video here.)

A day before sharing the musical tribute, she penned a message on social media about Frank's passing. Describing Frank as "beautiful and truly unique," Johnson accompanied her post with a throwback selfie of them together in front of fans.

"My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy," Amy captioned her post. "I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."