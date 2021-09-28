Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized After Water Breaks 6 Weeks Early

With over a month to go until her due date, pregnant Dylan Dreyer has been admitted to the hospital.

The 40-year-old meteorologist, who is expecting a baby boy, posted a few pictures from her hospital bed and informed TODAY viewers they won't be seeing her on their TVs for a while.

"My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital," she wrote. "Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!"

Dreyer, who announced her pregnancy in May, reassured her followers she's "in great hands" and noted she has "the best person to keep me calm and comfortable" alongside a photo of her husband Brian Fichera.

"Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week...6 weeks early!" she continued. "Guess he couldn't handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Fichera also shared a photo from the hospital. "A few extra sleepless nights on the pull out bed is more than a fair trade to make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible when it comes time meet this impatient little guy," he added. "Son, if you have just half of your moms courage and general bad assery you're going to be something special. #alittleearly #godylgo."

Several of Dreyer's colleagues sent along their well-wishes -- including Savannah Guthrie who wrote, "Sending all our love and prayers!"

Viewers have followed Dreyer's journey for years. In 2019, she shared she suffered a miscarriage and discussed her battle with secondary infertility. Dreyer gave birth to son Oliver in early 2020. He joined big brother Calvin, who she welcomed in 2016.

"So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking instead of sneaking onto that baby chat room and scrolling endlessly through the comments hoping to stumble upon someone going through a similar situation as us," she wrote in a 2019 article for TODAY Parents. "Well, here I am, putting myself out there, and maybe it will give just one other woman the motivation to keep plugging along."

