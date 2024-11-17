Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence shows off baby bump on red carpet

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lawrence has got that golden glow.

The "Hunger Games" alum was a vision to behold as she made her way down the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood Nov. 17, all while showing off her growing baby bump.

Lawrence — who confirmed she was expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cooke Maroney in October — accentuated her bump with a skin-tight chocolate brown gown with elegant ruching and gold details.

The Oscar winner was on hand to help celebrate this year's Governors Award recipients, which include writer and director Richard Curtis, James Bond producers and siblings Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, casting director Juliet Taylor and the late musical great Quincy Jones.

The 34-year-old — who also shares 2-year-old son Cy with Maroney — has not given too many details about her pregnancy, keeping up with her and her husband of five years' decision to keep their children out of the spotlight.

And privacy is something Lawrence has been very conscious about since becoming a mom, as she wants her kids to grow up without all the noise of the entertainment industry.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained to Vanity Fair in 2022. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

And while she has noted that it is often "so scary to talk about motherhood" — especially because it can be so different from person to person—she's discovered a new side of herself after becoming a mom.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she told Vogue that same year. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love."

Lawrence jokingly added that she also "fell in love with all babies everywhere."

"Newborns are just so amazing," she gushed. "They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"