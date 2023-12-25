Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis join parents on Christmas walk

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids continue to be the gifts that keep on giving.

As with previous outings, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, stole the show when they joined their parents and grandparents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for the royal family's annual Christmas morning walk to church services.

On Dec. 25, George looked dapper in dark blue suit that matched his dad, while his siblings bundled up in a green coat and a blue jacket, respectively.

This year, Mia Tindall—the 9-year-old daughter of William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall—also tagged along for the occasion. The young girl was seen chatting with Charlotte as they left the church, before holding hands with Louis as they greeted well-wishers lining the street.

However, Mia Tindall's presence didn't stop Louis from his usual cute antics. At one point during their walk, the little prince adorably photobombed his grandparents, sticking out his tongue while posing in the background of the picture.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Attend Christmas 2023 Carol Service

Other family members spotted on the walk included Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The outing marked the first time Ferguson joined the royal family's Christmas stroll since the early 1990s, when she separated from Andrew after five years of marriage. (The pair divorced in 1996, though they continue to remain friendly.)

The walk also comes weeks after the George, Charlotte and Louis joined their mom and dad for the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. At the Dec. 8 event, which was hosted by Middleton to benefit the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the trio spread some holiday cheer by dropping off letters at a red mail box to be sent to children in need.

Like mother, like son! Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen family photo of herself as a child - and we had to do a double take.

After sending off their well wishes, the family headed inside for choir service, which was filmed as part of the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas special for Christmas Eve.

"Such a special evening with @earlychildhood here at Westminster Abbey, joining so many wonderful people who do so much to support babies and children in our communities," Middleton and William wrote on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of their kids holding candles inside the church. "The role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs is so important, building supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives."