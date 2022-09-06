Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan in Germany to Promote Invictus Games

The Invictus Games are expected to be held at Duesseldorf's Merkus Spiel arena in a year's time

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they promoted the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were welcomed by the mayor and hundreds of cheering fans who had come to the old city where Harry and Meghan entered city hall for a reception.

The Invictus Games are expected to be held at Duesseldorf's Merkus Spiel arena in a year's time.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Inside city hall, Harry expressed his respect for the participants of the games.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new furry friend in their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a beagle named Mamma Mia, who was rescued from a breeding and research plant in Virginia.

“Let us learn from their stories and experiences. Let us take strength from all for our daily lives and believe in the power of sport to achieve what can sometimes feel impossible," he said. "We have so much to learn and grow from their example, as they have defied all odds to carry the torch of service, determination and perseverance.”

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Brendan Fraser 10 hours ago

Brendan Fraser Celebrated for Comeback Role in ‘The Whale'

Later on Tuesday, the couple was due to go on a boat trip on the Rhine river with veterans.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prince HarryMeghan Markle
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us