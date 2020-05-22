Prince William, Kate Middleton Surprise Nursing Home Residents During Virtual Bingo

During this game of bingo, everyone is a winner.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to check in with a few nursing home residents and their dedicated workers.

But instead of simply chatting with a few in a virtual call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to step it up by participating in a popular game.

"And your next Bingo callers are..." the couple's Instagram shared with video from the special moment. "Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. #ThankYouCareWorkers.

So how did the royals do?

All signs point to two thumbs up as the couple delivered nicknames for some numbers. For example, Prince William referred to B-2 as "one little duck, No. 2."

Heroic Nurses Fighting Coronavirus

As for the residents, they appeared more than grateful to have a few extra special visitors around during game time.

"A big thank you and goodbye to everybody and we'll try to do a bit better at Bingo next time," Prince William joked. "And enjoy your cake."

Kate added, "Stay safe everybody and thank you for your time today. Lovely to meet you all today."

Today's activities are just one of the many ways this couple is bringing awareness to hard-working individuals during the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge joined CEO Michaela and Community Chef Charlie to talk about the importance of delivering healthy and nutritious food to the families they support in Glasgow during lockdown.

And when it was time to mark International Nurses Day, Prince William and Kate joined other family members in thanking the essential workers.

In addition, many royal watchers won't soon forget the Queen's speech to the people of the United Kingdom about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones," she shared in part. "Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

