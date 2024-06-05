Prince William shares update on Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince William is giving a new update on Kate Middleton.

As the Princess of Wales continues her cancer treatment out of the spotlight, William shared how her health journey has been going.

While visiting veterans at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth, the Duke of Wales explained that Kate was getting better and added, "She'd have loved to be here today."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I was reminding everyone her grandmother served at Bletchley Park," he continued in a video shared to video on X (formerly known as Twitter) June 5. "So, she had quite a few in common with some of the ladies here who were at Bletchley." (Kate's paternal grandmother Valerie Glassborrow worked at the historic World War II spy base, where Alan Turing would crack the Enigma code that was used by Nazis to encrypt covert messages.)

And it seems William—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Kate—will continue attending events solo as the 42-year-old focuses on her health. In fact, she will be absent from the Colonel's Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 8.

Photos: Kate Middleton Receives Well-Wishes From Celebs Amid Health Journey

"This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News May 30, "on behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel's Review as she continues her recovery."

While Kate has chosen to battle the disease privately, William assured the public that she and the kids are staying positive.

"All doing well, thank you," the 41-year-old shared, per The Daily Mail back in April. "We're all doing well."

As for Kate, she highlighted how supportive William has been since she stepped back from her royal duties in March to focus on her health.

While Kate Middleton is taking a step back from royal duties amid her cancer diagnosis, many are taking a look back at how she’s handled public scrutiny over the years.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in her video message. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."

Keep reading to catch up on all the royal news worldwide.

(E! News and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)