Prince William's adorable photos with his kids may take the crown this Father's Day

This Father's Day celebration has a royal stamp of approval.

Prince William marked the occasion by releasing new portraits of him alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all of whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton.

The picture showed the Prince of Wales and his children smiling as they posed for the camera with Louis sitting on his father's lap. Another image showed the 5-year-old hugging William, while Charlotte, 8, and George, 9, shared a laugh at the adorable moment.

The June 17 snap, posted to Wales' official social media pages, was captioned, "Happy Father's Day."

The family photos come one day after the royals attended King Charles III's Trooping the Colour event, which marks the monarch's birthday parade. (Even though Charles turns 75 in November, the celebrations are traditionally held on a Saturday in June.)

Kate donned a bright emerald design by Andrew Gn for her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards on the big day. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy and a golden shamrock brooch by Cartier, according to Women's Wear Daily.

And though the event was all about Charles, it was George, Charlotte and Louis who sweetly stole the show.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best pictures from the Trooping the Colour 2023.