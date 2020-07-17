Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Private Royal Wedding

Surprise! Princess Beatrice is officially married.

Three months after the coronavirus pandemic halted her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the two wed privately on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace confirmed.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace noted. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

The private vows mark the latest milestone in the couple's love story after making their red carpet debut in March 2019 and then announcing their engagement six months later after the property developer proposed during their vacation in Italy.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a statement at the time. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

While neither of the newlyweds nor their family members have commented publicly on the nuptials as of yet, Beatrice's famous parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, expressed their joy for their firstborn daughter at the time of her engagement news.

"We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride," they said in a statement. "We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

As for her younger sister, Princess Eugenie paid tribute to the couple on social media last year, writing, "Beabea—wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."