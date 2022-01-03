Queen Sends Letter to Toddler Who Dressed as Her for Halloween: ‘Splendid Outfit'

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Halloween costume of a 1-year-old girl in Ohio has received the royal seal of approval, and she has a letter from Queen Elizabeth II to prove it.

Jalayne Sutherland dressed up as the queen this past Halloween, complete with a blue overcoat, wig, hat and the queen's signature pearls, and she even had some corgis by her side, just like the monarch herself.

Jalayne's mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a letter and some photos of the adorable outfit to Buckingham Palace and was stunned to receive a reply last month.

Sutherland received a letter with the Windsor Castle insignia that was dated Dec. 9 from the Queen's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison.

"The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed," Morrison wrote. "Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

"Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

The queen's Christmas celebration was subdued this year amid the COVID-19 surge from the omicron variant. The 95-year-old monarch scrapped her annual Christmas celebration and cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family due to Covid concerns.

She did give her annual televised Christmas Day address, framing it around remembering the life of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at 99 in April.

