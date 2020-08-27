R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked by Inmate in Chicago Jail, Attorney Says

R. Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate while in jail, his attorney confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Steve Greenberg could not offer details on what happened but said Kelly's condition was known immediately known.

"He was not hospitalized," Greenberg said.

Earlier this year, the R&B singer had requested to be released from jail in Chicago over concerns he would contract coronavirus behind bars. A federal judge in New York denied that request.

“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

The 53-year-old Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

Requests for comment from the center were not immediately returned.

Kelly has denied ever abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.