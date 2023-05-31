Rapper Tupac Shakur to Be Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Award-winning rapper and film star Tupac Shakur will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood walk of Fame.

The ceremony honoring the late icon will be held on June 7. He will be receiving the star in the "recording" category.

iHeart Media Radio personality Big Boy will be the emcee of the event and will celebrate alongside filmmaker Allen Hughes who was the director of the docuseries, "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur."

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set," will be accepting the star on behalf of the family.

The late artist is not only remembered for his musical talents but also for his dedication to activism. Shakur became one of the most influential rappers of all time and a big contribution to that was his authenticity.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Shakur has sold over 75 million records worldwide and his music continues to gain millions of streams every year.

In 2017, Shakur was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He became the "first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first eligible year."

Shakur also made a few appearances on the big screen in films like "Poetic Justice" and "Juice."

Even though his career only lasted a few years before his death, he is recognized internationally. He has even had exhibits dedicated in his honor.

Most recently in 2022, the "Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit opened for a limited time in LA. It was a fully-immersive museum experience that took a deep dive into the artist's life and legacy.

Walk of Fame stars are not awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. The stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is required to create the star, maintain it and provide everything involved with producing the ceremony, such as security, barricades and staging.